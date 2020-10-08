Donegal Town set to sparkle this Christmas

Contact
The Donegal lights are an annual spectacular in Donegal Town Pic: Dermot Sweeney
The annual Christmas lights display in Donegal Town will go ahead this Christmas, it has been announced.
The Directors of Donegal Town Community Chamber CLG confirmed this afternoon that the Annual Christmas Lights Display will shine bright.
In previous years we relied heavily on funding from Donegal County Council and generous donations from our Business and Community Organisations; however due to Covid-19 and the hardship this has caused to the economy of the Town we felt it would be insensitive of us to request contributions in 2020.
Ernan Mc Gettigan Chairperson Donegal Town Christmas Lights Committee told donegalive.ie:
“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our Elected Members ; Donegal County Council, Roads Engineer Mark Sweeney who have agreed to increase their yearly contribution of €6,000 to €12,000 which is allocated from parking reserves revenue collected in Donegal Town.
We were also thrilled and appreciative of the Board of Directors of Donegal Bay Waterbus who approached Donegal Town Community Chamber CLG and offered to contribute the balance of €8000 in order to alleviate any monetary pressure on local Business and Community Groups guaranteeing that Donegal Town would continue to be one of the most CHRISTMASSY TOWNS in the North West.”
