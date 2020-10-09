Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal farmer scoops top award at the 13th Annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards

Lifford's Richard Starrett will now contest the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Donegal farmer scoops top award at the 13th Annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards

Richard Starrett pictured with his father John.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Aurivo has today announced Richard Starrett from Killendarragh, Lifford as its Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year 2020. Eight Aurivo milk suppliers have been acknowledged for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the 13th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

The top award, Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year, was won by Richard Starrett who was also named winner of the Champions of Sustainability category, due to his relentless focus on sustainable farming techniques on his Co Donegal farm.

Having grown and developed the farm over the years, today Richard milks a dairy herd of over 160 on 66 hectares. Richard’s farm has been used as an example farm on several occasions. Most recently his farm was the venue for the Teagasc CellCheck on farm event in 2019.

Stephen Blewitt, general manager, Aurivo Dairy said: “Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and that’s down to the commitment of over 1,000 suppliers across Ireland.

"Each of our category winners are outstanding ambassadors for Aurivo and the dairy farming sector, by achieving and maintaining the highest standards, enabling Aurivo to develop quality products and unlock new opportunities for our milk.

“The annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards serve to highlight and reward dairy farming excellence in our region for the dedication and commitment of our milk suppliers, to producing the highest quality milk throughout 2019. I would like to personally congratulate Richard on his success as Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year, which is well deserved.”

Richard will now represent Aurivo in at the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards which sets out to find and celebrate the top milk quality farmers in Ireland – the most prestigious awards ceremony for Irish dairy farmers.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie