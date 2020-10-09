Donegal farmer scoops top award at the 13th Annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards

Aurivo has today announced Richard Starrett from Killendarragh, Lifford as its Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year 2020. Eight Aurivo milk suppliers have been acknowledged for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the 13th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

The top award, Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year, was won by Richard Starrett who was also named winner of the Champions of Sustainability category, due to his relentless focus on sustainable farming techniques on his Co Donegal farm.

Having grown and developed the farm over the years, today Richard milks a dairy herd of over 160 on 66 hectares. Richard’s farm has been used as an example farm on several occasions. Most recently his farm was the venue for the Teagasc CellCheck on farm event in 2019.

Stephen Blewitt, general manager, Aurivo Dairy said: “Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and that’s down to the commitment of over 1,000 suppliers across Ireland.

"Each of our category winners are outstanding ambassadors for Aurivo and the dairy farming sector, by achieving and maintaining the highest standards, enabling Aurivo to develop quality products and unlock new opportunities for our milk.

“The annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards serve to highlight and reward dairy farming excellence in our region for the dedication and commitment of our milk suppliers, to producing the highest quality milk throughout 2019. I would like to personally congratulate Richard on his success as Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year, which is well deserved.”

Richard will now represent Aurivo in at the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards which sets out to find and celebrate the top milk quality farmers in Ireland – the most prestigious awards ceremony for Irish dairy farmers.