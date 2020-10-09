Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal singer-songwriter releases new album

Chapel Street to Somerville - an excellent offering from the Carndonagh musician

Donegal singer-songwriter releases new album

New release from Carndonagh's Finbarr Doherty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Carndonagh singer-songwriter, Finbarr Doherty, has just released a new CD, Chapel Street to Somerville, a collection of 21 songs conceived and recorded in both Ireland and the USA.

Spanning 25 years, it has journeyed, from four-track to hard drives, across the Atlantic and back. It was recorded in bedrooms, backrooms, box rooms and lofts - from hot humid Boston summers to damp winter nights in Donegal.

The album was recorded in Boston and Carndonagh, with a number of musicians including Campbell Owens (Aztec Camera, Lloyd Cole) on bass, and with Liam Bradley on drums - he has played with Van Morrison and Ronan Keating. Also on the album are drummers Gary Raymond and Boston- based Julie Polvinen.

Finbarr’s earliest memories were spent listening to his dad’s old vinyl records of Al Jolson, Louis Armstrong and Bing Crosby as well as all the Broadway Musicals and Westerns of that era.

Teenage years were spent forming bands with friends and trying to figure out the chords of songs while also commandeering his parents’ front room to set up a makeshift recording studio with an old four-track ‘Teac’ cassette recording studio.

The late 80s saw Finbarr performing with 33rd Hurricane - an Inishowen band whose single Shotgun Blast received regular national airplay on radio and TV.
In the 90s, Finbarr spent seven years living in Boston, working and playing the Coffee Houses and bars around the Massachusetts and New York areas.

His songs appeared on a compilation album ‘One Night in Cambridge’ and he released an EP Garbage, Drama, Fantasy.
In 2001, Finbarr returned to Ireland and went on to release two solo albums, Skyscrapers and Across the Water.

The latter was inspired by the book The Last of the Name - the memories of Clonmany storyteller Charles McGlinchey. The album also was reinterpreted into a stage production.

The new album Chapel Street to Somerville is available now on CD and download at finbarrmusic.com. It can also be purchased in Doherty's (Fintan's) Carndonagh, and at Cool Discs in Derry.

The first single, Close Encounters is out now – you can watch it on YouTube or listen on Spotify
and the usual platforms.

Tap your feet and enjoy…

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie