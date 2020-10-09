Sad passing of former Donegal democrat correspondent

Contact
The late Margaret O'Brien, Stranorlar
The peaceful death has occurred today at Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of Margaret O’Brien (née Blee), 14, Woodlawn, Stranorlar.
She was for many years the local correspondent for the Donegal Democrat newspaper in the Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar where she provided a comprehensive and trusted service. Local reporting requires time, expertise, talent and institutional knowledge and the late Mrs O'Brien proved time and time again that she had that in abundance.
Beloved wife of the late Frank. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Margaret McHugh, Stranorlar, son-in-law Padraic, grandchildren Ciara O’Mahony and her husband Denis, Daibhéid, (Maynooth) and his wife Hollie, Eoin, (Dublin) and his fiancée Meabh, grandchildren Dan, Luke, Eábhla, Adam, Dáire and Jack, brothers, Joe and Laurence, sister Vera (Gallen), and pre-deceased by brothers, Willie John and Anthony, sisters Rose Agnes and Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Her funeral will leave her home at 10.30 am on Sunday for 11 am Requiem Mass in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.
Burial will take place afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.
In compliance with current Government restrictions (Covid-19) the house and funeral will be strictly private to family only.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Hospital, c/o any family member.
