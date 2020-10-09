Contact

Pink Ribbon street sales in Donegal cancelled

Irish Cancer Society calls for online donations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Irish Cancer Society is appealing for online donations after their Pink Ribbon sales in Donegal , which raise funds for services for people affected by breast cancer, have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The society is asking for online donations to help address the shortfall as a result of the cancellation. Each year, the dedicated fundraisers look forward to doing their bit in the local community, bringing some colour to the streets in support of services and research for breast cancer services and it’s disappointing for everyone that this won’t be happening this year, but you can still help.

Money raised from the sale of Pink Ribbons helps to fund lifesaving cancer research and free support services locally for people affected by breast cancer.

Anne Buchanan from Killybegs is a Pink Ribbon volunteer for the Irish Cancer Society.

“Every year, we come together to sell Pink Ribbons to support breast cancer patients. The support in is always amazing, everyone is so generous. We are so disappointed to not be out on the streets this year, but we want to encourage everyone to please show their support breast cancer patients by donating online at cancer.ie to get their digital pink ribbon this year.

Rosemary Simmons, national fundraising lead at the Irish Cancer Society said unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions, they have had to cancel their street sales across Donegal this year.

"We are asking members of the public to show their support by donating to the Irish Cancer Society online at www.cancer.ie/donate or call 1850 60 60 60 to ensure we can continue to meet increased demand for support from people affected by breast cancer.

"With your help we can be there to ensure no one has to face breast cancer alone. Your donation will directly help provide free care and support for breast cancer patients and their loved ones across Ireland."

