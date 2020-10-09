Donegal artisan bakery wins major prize

This week, Donegal shoppers have two reasons to celebrate! Not only did the retailer reopen its new state-of-the-art refurbished store in Donegal town, but Lidl’s Ardara-based supplier also won a silver medal for its Just Free Madeira Cake at the 2020 Free From Awards.

Aran Ard Teoranta has supplied Lidl since 2012, and this is the artisan bakery’s first win for Lidl at the Free From Awards.

The winning Madeira Cake (€2.29) is a customer favourite in stores across the country known for its light texture and subtle lemon flavour and is best enjoyed with a comforting cuppa in the afternoon.

Key ranges that customers shopping free from products have always relied on are bread and snacking and Lidl have proved a success in both, with shopper favourite, Just Free Multiseed Rolls taking a triumphant overall category win for bread.

When selecting Lidl’s Just Free range, Kevin Haverty, buying director for Lidl Ireland, explains: “What sets Lidl’s Just Free range apart is our focus on flavour throughout our product selection, and that’s evident in our wins today with our Just Free Madeira Cake.

"We’re proud to have forged strong, long term partnerships with Irish suppliers like Aran Ard Teoranta, and we hope that our Donegal customers will continue to support local suppliers in our new state-of-the-art store that reopened it’s doors this week.”

Lidl Ireland racked up 16 wins at this year’s Free From Food Awards 2020 including four category winners in staple product groups.