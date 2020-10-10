Donegal's Saturday weather - what can we expect today?

Contact
Today will be mix of sunny spells and scattered showers
Saturday is set to be a bright day, across the country with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.
Highest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees, in mostly moderate northwesterly winds.
In Donegal and across Ulster, Met Éireann say that showers will become more isolated towards evening.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds, but getting lower in the evening.
Sunday is expected to bring the same kind of weather but it is expected to get cloudier in the afternoon.
Sunday will be dry with sunny spells during the morning, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds, backing west to southwest.
Rain is expected into the northwest early on Sunday night and will move southeast across the country overnight.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, occurring early in the night.
