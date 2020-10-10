Jason Quigley urges Donegal people to play their part in stopping spread of coronavirus

Donegal professional boxer, Jason Quigley, is appealing to the people of his native county to adhere to the guidelines and play their part in stopping the spread of Coronavirus.

In a video message recorded in the ring at Raphoe Boxing Club, the 29-year-old says everyone needs to pull together.

“We all know how important sport is in our lives, especially here in Ireland, from the grassroots right up to the elite sports,” he comments.

“We are all going through a really difficult time right now. It’s very unsure for the present and the future. We all need to pull together. We need to listen to the guidelines, social distance, wear our masked, sanitize our hands and only so many in certain households.”

“Let’s keep it all together,” he urges.

“Let’s stop the spread and let’s get back to normal as soon as we can so I can get back in the ring again, so people can get back on the pitches, so that people can get back playing their sports and back to as normal a life as possible.

“So let’s all pull together now.We’ll get through this together and we’ll see you on the other side. All the best,” he adds.