Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

South Donegal TD Marian Harkin calls for Budget support for Disability sector

South Donegal TD Marian Harkin calls for Budget support for Disability sector

Sligo Leitrim South Donegal TD, Marian Harkin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

South Donegal TD, Marian Harkin says that the Ministers for Health and Finance had a clear responsibility to people with disabilities and their carers in the coming budget.

This point was made strongly by Marian Harkin TD in a Dail debate on a motion of which she was co-signature and which sought to have the immediate re-opening of day and other disability services.

The €10 million currently allocated to the disability sector was hard fought for but its inadequacy shocked the National Federation of Voluntary Services Providers while Inclusion Ireland stated that it was a fraction of what was needed, Deputy Harkin said.

She referred to recent reports on the sector – The State of Caring 2020 report from Family Carers Ireland dealing, with pre-COVID time, and a second report Caring Through COVID – Life in Lockdown, as required reading for every person in the Dail.  ‘More than that they should inform decisions taken in the upcoming budget’, she said. 

The reports made harrowing reading with one carer describing COVID as a lockdown within a lockdown.  Deputy Harkin stated that pre-COVID 23% of carers had already seen a decrease in the level of services offered to their loved ones in the past year and now 43% feared that normal services would not be restored after the pandemic.

‘This does not surprise me because I remember reading the initial HSE guidelines on restoration of services, which referred to a reduced quantum of services. That kind of verbiage strikes fear into the hearts of family carers who have fought long and hard to get these day services up and running in the first place’, Deputy Harkin concluded.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie