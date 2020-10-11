Weather forecast - a look at what is in store for Donegal today

Contact
A day for getting out and about in the Autumn sunshine
Sunday is off to a bright start in Donegal.
Any early cloud and isolated showers will clear to give a bright and pleasant morning. However, cloud will gradually build from the Atlantic through the afternoon with rain by late evening.
Temperatures will reach 12ºC to 13ºC around lunchtime in light northwesterly or variable breezes. Winds will change to moderate southerly on Atlantic coasts later today.
Rain will become heavier overnight in temperatures of 8ºC to 9ºC. Light to moderate southerly winds will veer northwesterly behind the rain, increasing moderate to fresh, and strong on Atlantic coasts.
Overnight rain will clear by morning. Monday will be a mix of clear spells, and scattered showers with Donegal seeing temperatures of up to cool, bright and mostly dry 12ºC in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.
