FOOD SAFETY ALERT: Popular doughnuts recalled due to allergy fears

Contact
Donegal shoppers are being warned that all batches of a variety of doughnuts from a popular international brand have been recalled over allergy fears.
Dunkin' Donuts Boston Kreme Donuts are being recalled as a number of ingredients are not labelled in English on the box which could be potentially dangerous for consumers.
The implicated batches contain cereals containing gluten (wheat), eggs, soybeans and milk.
There may also be an unintentional presence of tree nuts (almonds, hazelnuts and pistachios).
This may make the batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of cereals containing gluten (wheat), eggs, soybeans, milk and tree nuts.
The implicated product is the Dunkin’ Donuts Boston Kreme Donuts; pack size: 2 pack (148g); with all batch codes and all best before dates not labelled in English.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19
Pupils from Scoil Mhuire, Glenties showing their support for Naomh Conaill ahead of the Donegal Senior County Final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.