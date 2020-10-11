NATIONWIDE ALERT: Garda seek assistance in tracing missing teenager

Contact
A nationwide alert has been issued for missing teen
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Jamie Walsh. Jamie has been missing from Rathfarnham area of Dublin 14 since the October 8, 2020.
Jamie is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of slim build with brown hair and green eyes. When last seen Jamie was wearing a red / maroon jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Jamie is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda station on 016 666 500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.