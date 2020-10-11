Not the usual weekend cell occupant! Donegal gardaí seek owner of dog in their care

Gardaí in Letterkenny are keen to unite this dog with its owner.

A garda spokesperson said: "He was found in Letterkenny Town this evening (Sunday) and is now lapping up the attention at Letterkenny Garda Station.

"He is so friendly and we are sure his owner is missing him terribly."

Any enquiries in relation to him may be made at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.