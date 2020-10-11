Gardaí in Donegal issue warning about penalties for illegal fireworks ahead of Halloween

Donegal gardaí are reminding people that fireworks are illegal and pose a risk to safety.

Fireworks while not sold legally in Donegal are often brought across the border or bought on the black market, especially at this time of year with Halloween approaching.

A garda spokesperson said: "Igniting an illegal firework, throwing an ignited firework at a person or property and possessing illegal fireworks with intent to sell or supply are all offences.

"Do not take the risk this Halloween. Don't risk your own safety, the safety of others and don't risk getting a criminal record."

Severe penalties include up to €10,000 and five years in prison for

- igniting an illegal firework in any place

- throwing an ignited firework at a person or property

- possession of illegal fireworks with intent to sell or supply

A clampdown on illegal fireworks is taking place nationwide as part of Operation Tombola