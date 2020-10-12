Work starts on important Donegal tributary this week

Work is due to start this morning on a cleaning up operation on a major tributary of the River Finn in Ballybofey.

The Burndennett burn is situated between the bridge at Navenny, just below Finn Park, and the bridge at Sessiaghoneill, which is just outside the town.

Local councillor, Patrick McGowan (below) has welcomed confirmation from the Loughs Agency and Donegal County Council that they hope to star today.

The Loughs Agency were allocated some funding towards this project and Donegal County Council will assist them in the removal of any rubbish.

Cllr McGowan said he has been informed that Work will continue until the funding runs out.

"The Loughs Agency has been visiting local farmers/landowners in the area to seek permission to gain access to the river. Starting at the mouth of the river at Navenny Bridge and working towards Sessiaghoneill, this area includes the back the Weavers Estate.

"The tree surgeon will clear away some branches to promote light into the river Finn and clear away all the black plastic and waste that is present. This has to be done before the fish go to spawn," he said.

Cllr McGowan has been working with the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District's litter warden, Caroline Meehan, to get this job started.

"Hopefully once this is cleared, it will remain waste free with the help of the local landowners/residents in the area," he said