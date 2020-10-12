Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Work starts on important Donegal tributary this week

Clean up between Sessiaghoneill and Navenny bridges Ballybofey

Work starts on important Donegal tributary this week

Some of the clutter that has gathered at the bridge near Sessiaghoneill

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Work is due to start this morning on a cleaning up operation on a major tributary of the River Finn in Ballybofey.

The Burndennett burn is situated between the bridge at Navenny, just below Finn Park, and the bridge at Sessiaghoneill, which is just outside the town.

Local councillor, Patrick McGowan (below) has welcomed confirmation from the Loughs Agency and Donegal County Council that they hope to star today.

The Loughs Agency were allocated some funding towards this project and Donegal County Council will assist them in the removal of any rubbish.

Cllr McGowan said he has been informed that Work will continue until the funding runs out.

"The Loughs Agency has been visiting local farmers/landowners in the area to seek permission to gain access to the river. Starting at the mouth of the river at Navenny Bridge and working towards Sessiaghoneill, this area includes the back the Weavers Estate.

"The tree surgeon will clear away some branches to promote light into the river Finn and clear away all the black plastic and waste that is present. This has to be done before the fish go to spawn," he said.

Cllr McGowan has been working with the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District's litter warden, Caroline Meehan, to get this job started.

"Hopefully once this is cleared, it will remain waste free with the help of the local landowners/residents in the area," he said

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie