Popular and unique Donegal coffee shop closes its doors permanently due to Covid-19

The popular Coffeeness coffee shop in Donegal Town shopping centre will not reopen.

The owners issued a statement on social media announcing the difficult decision.

Since it opened four years ago, Coffeeness has been popular with people of all ages, from students at the nearby AVS to people coming to sit, relax and enjoy a chat over a cup of coffee.

Never, afraid to do things their own way, the owners exuded warmth and friendliness. They took great pride in their artisan coffee, roasted and ground in the coffee shop, and their home baked cakes and other delights.

Coffeeness had a truly multicultural feel, with people of all nationalities enjoying the welcoming atmosphere. The owners hosted a conversational Irish language group, conversational English for people whose first language was not English, as well as a range of artistic activities.

The statement on social media reads:

Dear customers , dear friends.

Thank you for your support, thank you for your friendship.

Our café can’t exist in this difficult time.

As you may be aware that our dream, our idea was the café with the best coffee. Coffee was very important but people were most important. The café where people can meet, have a conversation, learn new things. We loved to see people having Irish conversation here, we loved to see people learning English. We were so happy to have local artists here with fantastic theatre plays and with live music. We were so happy to see people coming here and having a great time. You know that we were always interested in people.

We can't continue to be there as we are not interested in any take away or fast foods. We loved to have people here, we loved to talk to people, we met so many fantastic interesting people, we can’t regret the time spent with you. We know that the time with you was a treasure, as former teachers we really focus on you, people.

Thank you for having been with us for almost four years. Hopefully we will be back in the future with our café in a different place. The old place is occupied by a different owner, we have not any connection with these people.

THANK YOU, DZIĘKUJEMY, GO RAIBH MAITH AGAT.

Monika Anna, Anetta