Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland appeals to government to support with disabilities in Donegal

People with disabilities in Donegal are in danger of becoming even more isolated due to Covid-19
An organisation providing support to people living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus is appealing to the government to increase support for people living with disabilities.
The plea follows research conducted over the court of lockdown which has revealed that individuals living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus (SB/H) have experienced increased mental health difficulties during Covid-19.
Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI) currently provides support to 21 people living with the condition in Donegal alone. Additionally, it supports some of the family members or carers related to these 21 people.
The organisation works with more than 2,000 people who live with, or care for someone living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus in Ireland.
Research from the SBHI Adult Advocacy Group focused on gaining a better understanding of how the pandemic and Governmental restrictions have affected, and continue to affect individuals living with SB/H.
A spokesperson for SBHI said: “Covid-19 has introduced major difficulties and disruptions for society in many ways. However, for individuals living with SB/H, the impact of Covid-19 has exacerbated the existing psychological and physical difficulties faced by those living with disabilities.
A total of 46% of people surveyed expressed a negative change in their mental health due to Covid-19. Additionally, the results of the survey identified some of the key areas where increased support is vital for people living with SB/H.
Key areas requiring support:
Access to medical services
Access to Personal Assistance Services
Day to day provisions
Employment
Mental health
Marcus Ward, Chairperson of the SBHI Adult Advocacy Group, believes that this survey has produced valuable data.
“From looking at the data, it’s very clear to see that the lockdown has, for many different reasons, had a negative impact on people living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus in Ireland,” said Mr Ward.
“I am concerned that this could have long-term consequences if not dealt with adequately.
“The Government and other relevant organisations must ensure that people living with SB/H and other disabilities have the supports and resources they rely on during this difficult time.
CEO of SBHI Tom Scott is calling for a strong response from the government.
“When working to ensure that all members of society are cared for during this pandemic, the Government needs to ensure that the most vulnerable in society are prioritised in terms of meeting their needs arising from spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus,” he said.
“Provision must be made for all necessary supports to be implemented in an expedient way so that the already severe legacy of Covid-19 does not further isolate those living with disabilities.”
More information on SBHI can be found at www.equalitynow.ie
