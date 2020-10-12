Contact

Funeral to take place on Tuesday of businessman, Clem Harvey

Chamber leads tributes to Letterkenny man

The funeral will take place on Tuesday of Clem Harvey

The funeral will take place on Tuesday morning in Letterkenny of the well known and highly respected local businessman, Clement Harvey.

Mr. Harvey died at his home at Drumnahoe, Letterkenny on Sunday.

A former publican, Mr. Harvey ran the popular Clem's Place on Letterkenny's Port Road some years ago.

In more recent times, he owned the Denim Corner shop in the Courtyard Shopping Centre.

Clem Harvey

Well liked by his customers, Mr. Harvey was outgoing, warm and friendly. News of his passing has been met with great sadness by those who knew him.

On a post on their Facebook page, Letterkenny Chamber said Clem Harvey was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word.

"My memory of Clem was a smile and friendly chat any time we met," the post read.

Mr. Harvey's funeral will leave his late resident on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass.

The Mass can be viewed live on the Church's Facebook page.

Interment afterwards, with funeral cortege travelling via Letterkenny Main Street, to New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are  private to family only please.

Pre-deceased by infant son, Joseph, father Seán (John) and mother, Sarah, he will be deeply missed by loving wife Bridget and family Siobhan Hannigan, Drumerdagh, Fiona Creagh, Drumerdagh, Ciarán, Coolboy, Breda McClintock, Drumerdagh, Sammy, Drumnahoe and Maria O’Doherty, Drumnahoe, sisters Mary Fisher, Drumkeen and Ann Toner, Drumkeen, brother Noel, Cornagill, Golf Course Road, grand-children, sons-in-law Michael Hannigan, Barry Creagh, Marcus McClintock, James O’Doherty and daughter-in-law Debra, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

