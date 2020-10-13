Contact

Letterkenny Institute of Technology to host DojoMór 2020


DojoMór2020 takes place live and online on Saturday, October 24

Staff Reporter

DojoMór2020 is an online coding fun day for young people aged 7-17, where they can learn to create a simple game, build a website, programme electronics, create music and develop 3D models using computer coding technique.

Multiple workshops will be hosted across the country at 10am, 11am, 12pm and 1pm.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) has a long tradition of hosting Coderdojo’s on campus and this year, LYIT will be one of eight campuses across Ireland supporting Dojomór2020

The workshops will deliver fun coding activities for young people using leading technologies such as Micro: bits, Vex Robotics, Scratch, Thunkable, HTML, Lightbot, Blender and Soundtrap.

Greatly inspired by CoderDojo, DojoMór believes that an understanding of programming languages is increasingly important in the modern world and that it’s both better and easier to learn these skills early, and that nobody should be denied the opportunity to do so.

“LYIT is delighted to be a partner in DojoMór2020.This event gives children the opportunity to experience programming, coding and technology in a fun and experiential way.

"We are delighted to offer an online version of the programme in 2020 as it allows LYIT to connect with more young people from across Ireland.

"This type of event helps young people to make informed subject choice decisions at school, college course choices and ultimately career decisions” outlined Thomas Dowling, head of department of computing at LYIT.

DojoMór2020 is set to be the biggest event yet! As the event is fully online for the first time, it is expected that over 10,000 young people, aged 7 – 17 from around Ireland will join the locally-hosted Live Online Sessions.

DojoMór2020 will be an amazing opportunity for young people to be exposed to, and to learn, practical and valuable skills that they will take with them for life.

Some will develop these skills into an exciting career in coding and programming. Anything from programming self-driving cars and state-of-the art aeronautics, to machine-learning robotics and software application development, the career options are abundant.

DojoMór2020 is a fully online event which will involve multiple local classroom workshops from around the country being streamed live to the attendees.

The event is supported by Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Cork Institute of Technology, Institute of Technology Tralee, Calmast Waterford Institute of Technology, Maynooth University, Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, Dundalk Institute of Technology, Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art Design and Technology, Offaly County Council and is funded by the Higher Education Authority of Ireland.

To attend a workshop please register at www.dojomor.ie this is sure to be an exciting and fun online event.

