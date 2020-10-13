Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

ISPCC Childline calls on people in Donegal to enjoy breakfast and help raise vital funds

Childline has answered over 130,000 contacts from children since restrictions were first introduced

ISPCC Childline calls on people in Donegal to enjoy breakfast and help raise vital funds

ISPCC Childline calls on people in Donegal to enjoy breakfast and help raise vital funds

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

ISPCC Childline is calling on communities, clubs, crèches, businesses and others in Donegal and across Ireland to enjoy breakfast together this month – in line with public health guidance – and help raise vital funds to make sure every child in Ireland has somewhere they can turn this winter and beyond.

Childline Breakfast is a highlight of the annual fundraising calendar for Childline and, in recent years, has seen individuals in Donegal come together for the most important meal of the day and help raise important funds for Ireland’s national listening service for children.

This month, can you gather virtually – and/or in line with public health guidance – with friends, colleagues, neighbours or clubmates to enjoy breakfast and help keep Childline listening?

Since restrictions were first introduced, children and young people’s lives have been turned upside down. They have needed Childline more than ever. The service has had over 130,000 engagements with children and young people in Donegal and across Ireland in this time.

Those who have turned to the service for support have spoken about issues including mental health difficulties, abuse and violence, strains in family relationships and more.

Childline continues to be here for all children 24 hours a day, every day, but relies on public support to make this possible.

To register your breakfast today, or find out more, contact the ISPCC Childline fundraising team on 1850 50 40 50 or breakfast@ispcc.ie or at https://www.ispcc.ie/breakfast-2020/

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie