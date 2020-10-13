Buncrana gardaí are investigating a case of assault and criminal damage at a chinese restaurant

Buncrana Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault and criminal damage that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, October 11 at around 00.10am.

Two males entered the Chinese restaurant at Main Street, Clonmany and subsequently became abusive towards the staff within. They didn't order any food and were asked to leave the premises.

One of the males caused damage to the partition outside. Staff tried to close the main door behind the men but the same male pushed the door again injuring a staff member in doing so.

One of the males is being described as being of stocky build. He was wearinga navy jacket and had dark hair with a spiked fringe.

The second male was wearing a green Jack and Jones hoody and dark coloured jeans.

If anyone witnessed the incident or observed these males in the area, please contact Gardaí in

Buncrana on 074-93 20540.