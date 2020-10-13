Buncrana gardaí are investigating a case of assault and criminal damage at a chinese restaurant

Contact
Buncrana gardaí investigating incident
Buncrana Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault and criminal damage that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, October 11 at around 00.10am.
Two males entered the Chinese restaurant at Main Street, Clonmany and subsequently became abusive towards the staff within. They didn't order any food and were asked to leave the premises.
One of the males caused damage to the partition outside. Staff tried to close the main door behind the men but the same male pushed the door again injuring a staff member in doing so.
One of the males is being described as being of stocky build. He was wearinga navy jacket and had dark hair with a spiked fringe.
The second male was wearing a green Jack and Jones hoody and dark coloured jeans.
If anyone witnessed the incident or observed these males in the area, please contact Gardaí in
Buncrana on 074-93 20540.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Reevah brings her otherworldly voice and heavily crafted songwriting to Treehouse Productions tonight, Tuesday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.