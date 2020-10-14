Donegal councillors informed that works on Clady bridge is estimated to cost in the region of €400,000

Contact
River runs
Councillors at the Glenties Municipal District has heard that a feasibility report on works at the Clady river been completed.
Council engineer, Brendan McFadden told councillors that the feasible option would be to place a footbridge next to the existing bridge.
He was speaking during a meeting of the Glenties Municipal District which was held in Dungloe this week.
The work is not due to being until 2021 as a consultant would have to be appointed, a budget line idtentified and instructions from An Bord Pleanála sought.
Members will be consulted about the project in January, 2021.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.