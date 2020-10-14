How Donegal's TDs used their conscience vote on progressing Dying With Dignity Bill to next stage

The emotive and complex issue of assisted dying has long been debated in Ireland.

It has now moved a step closer to becoming law as the Dying With Dignity Bill progresses to the committee stage for detailed scrutiny.

TDs from Donegal as well as the Sligo-Leitrim constituency which includes part of south Donegal were split in their support or opposition to the bill.

Those who voted in favour of moving the bill to the next stage were Independent TD Thomas Pringle and both of Donegal's Sinn Féin TDs, Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn. In the four-seat Sligo-Leitrim constituency, only Martin Kenny (SF) was in favour.

Minister Charlie McConalogue (FF) and Deputy Joe McHugh (FG) voted against progressing the bill to the committee stage, as did Deputies Marian Harkin (Ind), Marc MacSharry (FF) and Frank Feighan (FG).

The bill was tabled by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny who set out to reopen the conversation about assisted suicide. It was backed by high profile cervical cancer patient Vicky Phelan.

Deputy Kenny came in for much cross party praise during what was by all accounts a respectful Dáil debate. Indeed, such was the regard for opposing viewpoints that Deputy Kenny himself sacrificed speaking time to allow Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick to express why he opposed the bill.

A readers poll on DonegalLive.ie showed that here in Donegal, there is a majority of people in favour of assisted suicide.

