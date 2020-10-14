Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

How Donegal's TDs used their conscience vote on progressing Dying With Dignity Bill to next stage

See how TDs from Donegal and Sligo-Leitrim used their vote on this emotive subject

choice

TDs were allowed a conscience vote on progressing the Dying With Dignity BillThe emotive and complex issue of assisted suicide has long been debated in Ireland. It has now moved a step closer to becom

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

The emotive and complex issue of assisted dying has long been debated in Ireland.

It has now moved a step closer to becoming law as the Dying With Dignity Bill progresses to the committee stage for detailed scrutiny. 

TDs from Donegal as well as the Sligo-Leitrim constituency which includes part of south Donegal were split in their support or opposition to  the bill.

Those who voted in favour of moving the bill to the next stage were Independent TD Thomas Pringle and both of Donegal's Sinn Féin TDs, Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn. In the four-seat Sligo-Leitrim constituency, only Martin Kenny (SF) was in favour. 

Minister Charlie McConalogue (FF) and Deputy Joe McHugh (FG) voted against progressing the bill to the committee stage, as did Deputies Marian Harkin (Ind), Marc MacSharry (FF) and Frank Feighan (FG).

The bill was tabled by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny who set out to reopen the conversation about assisted suicide. It was backed by high profile cervical cancer patient Vicky Phelan. 

Deputy Kenny came in for much cross party praise during what was by all accounts a respectful Dáil debate. Indeed, such was the regard for opposing viewpoints that Deputy Kenny himself sacrificed speaking time to allow Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick to express why he opposed the bill.  

What Our Readers Say:

A readers poll on DonegalLive.ie showed that here in Donegal, there is a majority of people in favour of assisted suicide.

The results are:

64% - I believe that people with terminal illness  or catastrophic injuries should

36% - I do not support assisted suicide in any circumstances

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie