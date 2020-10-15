Donegal's water costs raised at council meeting

At Monday's meeting of Donegal County Council in Letterkenny, Cllr Michael Naughton asked for a breakdown of the number of staff employed in the water section in Donegal County Council, the cost of their wages for the year and how much of this was funded by Irish Water (IW).

He was told by the acting director of the council's water and environment section, Michael McGarvey, that the approved water services headcount is: staff working on Irish Water related work 187.5 and staff working on rural water/asset transfer four.

He added the budget for the water services payroll related costs is €10.52 million and that Irish Water fully fund the cost of IW related work, €10.3 million, while the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage fully fund the cost of Rural Water /Asset Transfer work €0.22 million.