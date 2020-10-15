Donegal's cross-border traffic figures revealed

Contact
New figures out for traffic crossing between places like here at Lifford-Strabane
Figures for the number of vehicles crossing Donegal's border into Northern Ireland were revealed at Monday's meeting of Donegal Couonty Council in Letterkenny.
Buncrana councillor, Jack Murray, asked what is the estimated total number of vehicles which crosses the border on roads from Donegal to Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh on a weekly, monthly or annual basis?
He was informed by the acting director of roads and transportation, Brendan O'Donnell that the number of vehicles using a road can vary considerably over the course of a year.
"Traffic volumes are normally expressed as AADT (Annual Average Daily Traffic). Approximate AADT estimates for National Road border crossings are as follows: N13 Bridgend/Derry 19,300; N14 Lifford/Strabane 17,250 N3 Ballyshannon/Belleek-Enniskillen 5,200."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
At the tree planting ceremony were left to right: Cllr Michael McMahon, Carmel Mulhern, Taralouise and Diarmaid McCaughey
Guide dog trainers Eamon and Michelle McGee from Downings with Jennifer Doherty Donegal ambasador for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, along with staff from the New To You Shop in Carndonagh
Letterkenny University Hospital is Donegal's major acute hospital and is the sixth largest in the State.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.