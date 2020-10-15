Donegal's cross-border traffic figures revealed

Figures for the number of vehicles crossing Donegal's border into Northern Ireland were revealed at Monday's meeting of Donegal Couonty Council in Letterkenny.

Buncrana councillor, Jack Murray, asked what is the estimated total number of vehicles which crosses the border on roads from Donegal to Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh on a weekly, monthly or annual basis?

He was informed by the acting director of roads and transportation, Brendan O'Donnell that the number of vehicles using a road can vary considerably over the course of a year.

"Traffic volumes are normally expressed as AADT (Annual Average Daily Traffic). Approximate AADT estimates for National Road border crossings are as follows: N13 Bridgend/Derry 19,300; N14 Lifford/Strabane 17,250 N3 Ballyshannon/Belleek-Enniskillen 5,200."