Disappointing that Donegal businesses are being subjected to increased restrictions at such short notice

Responding to Government’s decision tonight to place the counties of Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan under Level 4 restrictions, Ibec said that it is disappointing that once again businesses are being subjected to increased restrictions at such short notice.

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said: “While the business community understands the need for phased restrictions may be justified, affording only 24 hours to prepare for such restrictions can have devastating cost implications for managing perishable stock and workforce planning.

“It is abundantly clear that we need to protect livelihoods as well as lives. Businesses and their employees are being left to pick up the pieces from the impacts of additional restrictions and their input should be sought in a structured manner prior to making such decisions. This is a new phase, we need to live and work with Covid and this demands a new style and tone no matter the response. Businesses are facing financial and psychological hardship, and the continued dearth of communication is extremely worrying.

“Ibec notes that that it is positive that construction activity is being maintained under Level 4 restrictions and that the definition for what is deemed ‘essential retail’ has been extended. Targeted interventions that look to keep as many businesses open as is possible must now be provided to those businesses most in need.”