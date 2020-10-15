Contact

Level 4 essential retail and services that will remain open in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

So now that we are entering Level 4 of the 'living with Covid framework' roadmap to recovery in Donegal, what exactly are deemed essential retail services and other essential services? 

The new restrictions come into effect from midnight tonight, so it will be tomorrow, before the new restrictions are fully felt.

Essential Retail

Retailers with mixed retail offering which have discrete spaces for essential and non-essential retail should make arrangements for the separation of relevant areas.

1.         Outlets selling food or beverages on a takeaway basis, or newspapers, whether on a retail or wholesale basis and whether in a non-specialised or specialised outlet.

2.         Markets that, wholly or principally, offer food for sale

3.         Outlets selling products necessary for the essential upkeep and functioning of places of residence and businesses, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

4.         Pharmacies, chemists and retailers or wholesalers providing pharmaceuticals or pharmaceutical or dispensing services, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

5.         Outlets selling health, medical or orthopaedic goods in a specialised outlet, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

6.         Fuel service stations and heating fuel providers.

7.         Outlets selling essential items for the health and welfare of animals (including animal feed and veterinary medicinal products, pet food, animal bedding and animal supplies), whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

8.         Laundries and drycleaners.

9.         Banks, post offices and credit unions.

10.       Outlets selling safety supplies (including work-wear apparel, footwear and personal protective equipment), whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

11.       Hardware outlets, builders’ merchants and outlets that provide, whether on a retail or wholesale basis -

(a)        hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance or construction and development,

(b)        sanitation and farm equipment, or

(c)        supplies and tools essential for gardening, farming or agriculture purposes.

12.       Optician and optometrist outlets;

13.       Outlets providing hearing test services or selling hearing aids and appliances;

14        Outlets providing for the sale, supply, repair and maintenance of mechanically propelled vehicles or for the repair of bicycles and any related facilities (including tyre sales and repairs);

15        Outlets selling office products and services for businesses or for applicable persons working from their respective places of residence, whether on a retail or wholesale basis;

16        Outlets providing electrical, information and communications technology and telephone sales, repair and maintenance services for places of residence and businesses.

Other retail may open for click and collect, where it can be appropriately managed within public health guidelines.

 

Essential Services

