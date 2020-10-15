WEATHER: A promising few days ahead weatherwise here in Donegal

With Donegal moving to Level 4 restrictions it might feel like we don't have a lot to look forward to, but the next few days present a great opportunity to get out and enjoy all that autumn has to offer.

This morning has got off to a crisp, cool start. Lingering fog will clear and good sunny spells will develop into the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach up to 13ºC in light easterly or variable breezes.

Tonight will be chilly with long, clear spells with mist and fog patches developing in places. Temperatures will drop to around 5ºC in light easterly or variable breezes.

There will be a cool, bright start to Friday as mist and fog patches clear. We can look forward to good sunny spells with temperatures reaching around 12ºC in light easterly breezes.

This weather pattern looks set to continue over the weekend, so its well worth taking full advantage of the opportunity to get out and about on our woodland paths and trails, the perfect antidote to the stress and worry of the latest Covid-19 developments.