How many Covid-19 tests were carried out in Donegal last week?

The numbers tested for Covid-19 at Donegal Testing Centres from Monday 5th October to Sunday 11th of October was 2,709

This figure includes numbers tested at testing centre on grounds of St Conals, Hospital Campus site, Lettekenny and numbers tested at old Cleary Centre building, Donegal.

In the last seven days, 101,270 tests have been carried out nationally, with a positive rate of 6.2%.

On Monday, October 5, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Donegal stood at 1,177. This is the total Donegal cases since March 2020.

On Monday, October 12, the number of confirmed cases in Donegal stood at 1,474 - a weekly increase of 297.