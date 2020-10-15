Bundoran Darkness Into Light tree planting ceremony in memory of those who have died through suicide

On Saturday last, the Bundoran committee of Darkness into Light planted a cherry blossom tree in memory of people who have died by suicide in their local area. The event coincided with world mental health day.

It was all the more poignant as people around the world face a pandemic and mental health challanges that have been flipped upside down and back again.

Bundoran didn’t get its sea of yellow this year but the Bundoran DIL committee still wanted to spread the message of hope and love in the community.

“The committee is very grateful to Cllr Michael McMahon for allowing them to dedicate a tree that was planted on Saturday in memory of all of those who have left this life too soon.

This tree is also a symbol of hope, and a reminder to reach out when you are struggling. Please don’t ever feel like you are alone and have no one to talk to,” organiser Taralouise McCaughey told the paper.



“The tree is located next to Bundoran Library which has a lovely seating area for everyone to use.

With current restrictions in place, the committee and Michael McMahon planted the tree at 3 pm while videoing to share with the community via Facebook.

Everyone was invited to send us some words, a quote or the name of a loved one we can place under the roots of the tree, this was welcomed with love and emotion from friends and family, and as the tree grows so will the memory of our loved ones.”

The services provided by Pieta House, Preventing Suicide and Self Harm

provide therapy to those engaging in self-harm, with suicidal ideation, or bereaved by suicide. This service is completely free. Please call 1800247247 if you need help.