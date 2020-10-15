Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bundoran Darkness Into Light tree planting ceremony in memory of those who have died through suicide

Bundoran Darkness Into Light Tree Planting in memory of those who have died through suicide

At the tree planting ceremony were left to right: Cllr Michael McMahon, Carmel Mulhern, Taralouise and Diarmaid McCaughey

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

On Saturday last, the Bundoran committee of Darkness into Light planted a cherry blossom tree in memory of people who have died by suicide in their local area. The event coincided with world mental health day.
It was all the more poignant as people around the world face a pandemic and mental health challanges that have been flipped upside down and back again.

Bundoran didn’t get its sea of yellow this year but the Bundoran DIL committee still wanted to spread the message of hope and love in the community.
“The committee is very grateful to Cllr Michael McMahon for allowing them to dedicate a tree that was planted on Saturday in memory of all of those who have left this life too soon.

This tree is also a symbol of hope, and a reminder to reach out when you are struggling. Please don’t ever feel like you are alone and have no one to talk to,” organiser Taralouise McCaughey told the paper.


“The tree is located next to Bundoran Library which has a lovely seating area for everyone to use.

With current restrictions in place, the committee and Michael McMahon planted the tree at 3 pm while videoing to share with the community via Facebook.

Everyone was invited to send us some words, a quote or the name of a loved one we can place under the roots of the tree, this was welcomed with love and emotion from friends and family, and as the tree grows so will the memory of our loved ones.”

The services provided by Pieta House, Preventing Suicide and Self Harm
provide therapy to those engaging in self-harm, with suicidal ideation, or bereaved by suicide. This service is completely free. Please call 1800247247 if you need help.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie