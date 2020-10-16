Councillor queries progress on Mica remedial works plan for Donegal

Contact
Cllr Albert Doherty
At Monday's meeting Cllr Albert Doherty asked what funding requisite to date has the council submitted to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to enable the immediate commencement of remedial works on council houses and family homes.
He also asked if the the necessary funding secured to permit and progress preparatory works on all council homes including the testing of block samples, the assessment of the structural condition and the dates for the remedial works plans to the housing stock agreed?
He was informed by the council's director of housing, corporate and cultural services, Joe Peoples, that the department has confirmed that funding will be provided for remedial works to council houses with defective concrete blocks.
"It is expected that funding will be provided in the 2021 Budget with multi-annual funding provided thereafter. The council had carried outworks to a number of houses prior to the establishment of the national standard and has identified houses that will be prioritised for works in the first tranche of funding.
"The remedial works will be costed based on the results of the testing of core samples which will determine the appropriate works for each house.
"The council will be submitting applications for funding based on the test results and the assessment of the necessary remedial works for each house on an ongoing basis," he said.
