Devastating blow for Ireland West Airport as Ryanair cuts winter flight schedule by 80%

Contact
The impact of Covid-19 on regional Ireland continues to have a devastating effect as Ryanair announce they will cut their flight schedule by 80% this winter at Ireland West Airport.
The airport just north of Knock is used by many people from Donegal - not only holiday-makers but people who have to travel to the UK and other countries for work.
In addition to the announcement this morning by Ryanair that they will close their bases at both Cork and Shannon Airports this winter, the airline has confirmed further devastating news for the West and North West of Ireland with the news that they will cut their planned flight schedule by 80% from Ireland West Airport this winter.
Ryanair will operate just seven weekly services from the airport following a total collapse in demand for air travel due to the impact of Covid-19 and the current travel restrictions in place.
According to a press statement on behalf of the airport today’s announcement will have a devastating impact on air travel services to and from the West and North West of Ireland and have a major impact on business and jobs both at the airport and in the wider region. Today’s announcement will see the cessation of three routes from the airport this winter to Bristol, East Midlands and Malaga with significant reductions on remaining services to London Stansted, London Luton and Liverpool.
The airport board will continue in discussions with Government on the need for an urgent rescue plan and expanded Regional Airports Programme to support the airport in the critical position it now finds itself in and to protect the future viability of the airport.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
At the tree planting ceremony were left to right: Cllr Michael McMahon, Carmel Mulhern, Taralouise and Diarmaid McCaughey
Guide dog trainers Eamon and Michelle McGee from Downings with Jennifer Doherty Donegal ambasador for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, along with staff from the New To You Shop in Carndonagh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.