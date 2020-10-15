After 37 years teaching at Scoil Cholmcille, Assumpta says goodbye

“Scoil Cholmcille is a very, very special place to work in. The staff are exceptional.

“It is a school where the pupils always come first, always in everything that goes on there.”

Assumpta Donaghy was born in St. Eunan’s Terrace, raised in nearby Convent Road, and has been teaching for over 37 years just up the road in what’s known in Letterkenny as ‘the boys school’.

She’s seen so many changes over those years and been such an important part of the lives of all the children who have been lucky enough to have been in her class. And going by her words at the start of this piece, the school, where she first began teaching on September 1, 1983, means the world to her.

A wonderfully talented singer, Assumpta has been a key member of the teaching staff at Scoil Cholmcille, and in more recent years she has filled the role of vice-principal.

Assumpta Donaghy with her mother May Doherty

This Friday, she will say an emotional farewell to the children and her colleagues as she retires, beginning a new chapter in her life.

She has certainly left her mark in education in her home town all these years since first moving away from home in 1980, and leaving her parents, Barney and May Doherty, to start out at teacher training college in Dublin.

Assumpta conducts the school choir at a Christmas carol service

To mark her retirement, the Democrat’s Michelle NicPhaidín caught up with her this week and in a lovely feature carried in today’s edition of the paper, Assumpta looks back on her time at Scoil Cholmcille.

We’ll carry that interview in full online this weekend, but in the meantime, we wish Assumpta all the very best for a happy future.