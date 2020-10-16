New regulations for mart operations in Donegal

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, (DAFM), has directed that since midnight last night livestock marts in Donegal must adjust their operations.

This follows the announcement by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD that Level 4 restrictive measures will apply to Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan, as of midnight from last night, October 15.

The new restrictions are as follows:

- Sales rings may stay open, but two metres distancing must be enforced at the ring and throughout the premises of the mart

- Sellers must drop their livestock off and then leave the mart premises

- Where feasible, mart personnel should unload livestock, while sellers remain in their vehicles and hand passports to mart personnel;

- Previewing of livestock at penside is not allowed

- Face coverings must be worn by both staff and visitors on marts premises.

Marts here wishing to use sales rings and auctions must submit a revised Covid-19 Level 4 standard operating procedure) to their Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) for approval.

DAFM has informed the livestock marts and the marts representative organisations of this requirement.

These regulations also apply to marts in Cavan and Monaghan.