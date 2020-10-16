Donegal gardaí reassure the public of its commitment to keeping them safe during Level 4 restrictions

Donegal Gardaí have moved to reassure members of the public of the organisation's commitment to them during the designation of County Donegal at the increased Level 4 restrictions in respect of Covid 19.

Certain sectors of our community are feeling the effects of social isolation lack of interaction on a daily basis with their family friends, neighbours and the general community.

An Garda Síochána in compliance with the current mission statement ‘keeping people safe’ would like to reiterate and assure communities of ongoing commitment.

Sgt Paul Wallace Divisional Crime Prevention / Community Relations Officer for Donegal said: "An Garda Siochana in Donegal just want to reassure our more vulnerable members of our communities of our commitment to them during this difficult period.

"Gardaí are on duty in the county on a 24 hour / 7 day basis and are there to assist support and reassure if and when required. Please do not hesitate to call if anything is causing concern or trouble and we will assist. People in the community whilst complying with the Level 4 restrictions can telephone or look out for older, vulnerable and isolated persons.

"Remember the criminals are still about the nights are getting longer and our communities are in need of support during these difficult times. The established network of Community Alert / Text Alert Neighbourhood watch schemes were never more important for community support and reassurance than at present.

"Gardaí are available to assist to call and check if required."

The Garda stations which can be contacted on a 24-hour basis are:

Buncrana 074 9320540 For residents in the Inishowen peninsula

Milford 074 9156060 for all of West Donegal and the Islands

Ballyshannon 071 9858530 South West Donegal from Sliabh Liag Peninsula to Donegal Town Pettigo to Bundoran.

Letterkenny 074 9167100 East Donegal Border Hinterland interface with Northern Ireland from Carrigans to Barnesmore Gap Letterkenny Ballybofey Lifford areas.

Remember 999 in cases of emergency and 112 on mobile phone platforms.

Neighborhood Watch and Community Alert Committee’s in the Community are specifically requested to make contact with isolated and vulnerable people in their communities.