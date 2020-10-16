Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal gardaí reassure the public of its commitment to keeping them safe during Level 4 restrictions

People are reminded that they can still look out for vulnerable family and neighbours

garda

Gardaí say they are here to help the Donegal public

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal Gardaí have moved to reassure members of the public of the organisation's commitment to them during the designation of County Donegal at the increased Level 4 restrictions in respect of Covid 19.

Certain sectors of our community are feeling the effects of social isolation lack of interaction on a daily basis with their family friends, neighbours and the general community.

An Garda Síochána in compliance with the current mission statement ‘keeping people safe’ would like to reiterate and assure communities of ongoing commitment.

Sgt Paul Wallace Divisional Crime Prevention / Community Relations Officer for Donegal said: "An Garda Siochana in Donegal  just want to reassure our more vulnerable members of our communities of our commitment to them during this difficult period. 

"Gardaí are on duty in the county on a 24 hour / 7 day basis and are there to assist support and reassure if and when required. Please do not hesitate to call if anything is causing concern or trouble and we will assist. People in the community whilst complying with the Level 4 restrictions can telephone or look out for older, vulnerable and isolated persons.

"Remember the criminals are still about the nights are getting longer and our communities are in need of support during these difficult times. The established network of Community Alert / Text Alert Neighbourhood watch schemes were never more important for community support and reassurance than at present.

"Gardaí are available to assist to call and check if required."

The Garda stations which can be contacted on a 24-hour basis are:

Buncrana 074 9320540  For residents in the Inishowen peninsula

Milford 074 9156060 for all of West Donegal and the Islands

Ballyshannon 071 9858530 South West Donegal  from Sliabh Liag Peninsula to Donegal Town Pettigo to Bundoran.

Letterkenny 074 9167100  East Donegal Border Hinterland interface with Northern Ireland from Carrigans to Barnesmore Gap  Letterkenny Ballybofey Lifford areas.

Remember 999 in cases of emergency and 112 on mobile phone platforms.

Neighborhood Watch and Community Alert Committee’s in the Community are specifically requested  to make contact with isolated and vulnerable people in their communities.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie