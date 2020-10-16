BREAKING: NPHET wants Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown up to Christmas

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended that the entire country moves to Level 5 for a period of six weeks.

The advice is reported to be contained in a letter sent to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. It is due to be discussed at a meeting between Government and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Ministers expect the issue to be decided in the coming days in order to avoid a period of uncertainty.

The letter is not expected to recommend the closure of schools. Teachers have previously said opening schools during a Level 5 would be 'incomprehensible'.

A number of Government sources have confirmed details of the recommendations to RTÉ News.