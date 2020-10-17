Donegal’s chief superintendent appeals to people ‘to remain within their county’

Gardaí in Donegal have called on people to “rethink their journeys” and to adhere to the public health guidelines and public health regulations after Donegal moved to Level 4 restrictions on Friday.

People in Donegal are being asked not to travel unless it is essential and not to travel outside the county.

Fewer journeys mean fewer interactions mean fewer chances for Covid-19 to spread, gardaí said.

There is also an appeal to those providing accommodation and food services, including caravan parks, hotels and similar accommodation services, to adhere to the public health guidelines and public health regulations.

Under the current measures, such services are to be provided to guests travelling for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes only.

Gardaí say they will be liaising with accommodation and food services providers in Donegal in respect of compliance with the relevant guidelines and regulations.

Chief superintendent Terry McGinn said: "I am appealing to the public to remain within their county as per the regulations which are now in place. We must confine our movements to essential journeys only. I am also reminding accommodation operators including caravan parks and hotels that accommodation services should be provided for essential accommodation purposes only in line with the current guidelines”.

"We are appealing to the public to assist us and their communities in driving down the numbers of Covid-19 cases. We can do this by abiding by the new Level 4 restrictions, washing our hands, keeping our distance from people, and wearing a face covering”.