Met Éireann warns of wet and windy weather that could bring flooding 

Very wet and windy conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday
Met Éireann has issued an advisory for unsettled weather by the end of the weekend with very wet and windy conditions expected on Monday and Tuesday.
In the weather advisory issued on Saturday, Met Éireann warned of persistent and heavy rainfall which will bring a risk of river and surface flooring.
Unusually high tides and strong winds will bring a risk of coastal flooding.
Met Éireann said it will issue warnings on Sunday.
