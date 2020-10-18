Met Éireann warns of persistent and heavy rain across the country

Contact
The warning is for persistent and occasionally heavy bands of rain will cross the country
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain across the country on Monday.
The warning, which will be in place from 5am on Monday until 3am on Tuesday, is for persistent and occasionally heavy bands of rain that will cross the country beginning on Sunday night through to Tuesday evening.
Met Éireann says that while some areas will remain below warning levels, there is a risk of localised spot flooding with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions where accumulations are expected to be highest.
The forecaster said the warning will be reviewed and may be elevated in further updates to reflect the evolving situation.
In Northern Ireland, a rain warning has been issued for Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The Met Office in the UK is warning that heavy rain may cause some travel disruption and flooding.
