Warning of heavy rain and flooding for Donegal

A warning has been issued for heavy rain which will bring a risk of flooding to Donegal.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. The warning applies to Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.
Rainfall totals of around 30-50mm are expected, possibly higher in mountainous areas. The warning will be in place until 3pm on Tuesday.
