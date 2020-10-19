Increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals

Contact
There has been an increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at the north west's two main hospitals has increased.
Sixteen confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, figures for Sunday night show. That is an increase of two on Saturday night. The number of confirmed cases patients being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit remains at two with one suspected case also being treated in ICU.
There has also been an increase at Sligo University Hospital, which caters for patients from parts of south Donegal, where the number of confirmed cases has increased from four to six.
There are seven suspected cases at the Letterkenny hospital and three in Sligo.
Across the country, there are 290 confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospitals. Cavan General Hospital has the highest figure at 33. Thirty-one confirmed cases are being treated in intensive care units.
