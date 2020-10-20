Donegal gardaí issue appeal in sexual assault investigation

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for help from the public in the investigation into a sexual assault at the weekend.

Letterkenny gardaí are investigating a sexual assault in the Glenview area of Ballybofey at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in a field close to the estate, which is off the Donegal Road.

Gardái are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 8.30 and 9pm.

They are also asking motorists who were on the Donegal Road at the time who have dashcam footage or may have seen something suspicious to get in touch at 074 91 67100.