Donegal gardaí issue appeal in sexual assault investigation

Contact
Letterkenny gardaí are investigating a sexual assault in the Glenview area of Ballybofey at around 8.30pm on Saturday
Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for help from the public in the investigation into a sexual assault at the weekend.
Letterkenny gardaí are investigating a sexual assault in the Glenview area of Ballybofey at around 8.30pm on Saturday.
The incident is alleged to have taken place in a field close to the estate, which is off the Donegal Road.
Gardái are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 8.30 and 9pm.
They are also asking motorists who were on the Donegal Road at the time who have dashcam footage or may have seen something suspicious to get in touch at 074 91 67100.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny gardaí are investigating a sexual assault in the Glenview area of Ballybofey at around 8.30pm on Saturday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.