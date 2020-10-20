Mystery over missing sign - Donegal business appeals for the handmade sign to be returned

Contact
Mystery over disappearance of sign on Donegal road
A Donegal business is appealing for information about a sign that has gone missing from the roadside.
The Physion Eireann sign was custom made from scratch by a member of the owners' family and was parked up near Donegal Town.
It has now been missing for over a week.
Physio Eireann contacted Donegal County Council in the hope that it may have been removed by the council, but it had not.
In a statement issued on social media, the owners said: "We know in light of everything happening this seems unimportant. But my brother made this trailer and sign from scratch. It’s of great value to us.
"If anyone seen anything we would be very grateful for any info."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny gardaí are investigating a sexual assault in the Glenview area of Ballybofey at around 8.30pm on Saturday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.