Mystery over missing sign - Donegal business appeals for the handmade sign to be returned

A Donegal business is appealing for information about a sign that has gone missing from the roadside.

The Physion Eireann sign was custom made from scratch by a member of the owners' family and was parked up near Donegal Town.

It has now been missing for over a week.

Physio Eireann contacted Donegal County Council in the hope that it may have been removed by the council, but it had not.

In a statement issued on social media, the owners said: "We know in light of everything happening this seems unimportant. But my brother made this trailer and sign from scratch. It’s of great value to us.

"If anyone seen anything we would be very grateful for any info."