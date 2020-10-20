Safety equipment stolen from Donegal fire service during drill

Contact
A piece of safety equipment has been stolen from Donegal fire service personnel while they were carrying out a drill at their station.
Personnel at Milford fire station had laid out their equipment at the front of the station to carry out a drill when a strobe light was taken.
The theft took place on Monday, October 12 at around 9pm.
CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed by gardaí.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows anything about the theft is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074 91 53060.
