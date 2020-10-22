Not known how many Donegal people with Covid-19 diagnosis were asked to notify 'close contacts' over the weekend

It is not known how many people in Donegal were asked to notify their 'close contacts' following a positive Covid-19 diagnosis

over the weekend.

The HSE confirmed that such numbers were not been made available on a county by county case basis, following inquiries yesterday by the Donegal Post and Donegal Democrat newspapers.

However, they did issue the following response:

"In response to the high numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19 over the past weekend, and in a continuing effort to maintain effective turnaround times for contact tracing, the HSE is asking a limited number of people to alert their own close contacts of their positive result. This step is being taken to ensure that each person receives information as quickly as possible, allowing them to be aware of their status and to take action to care for themselves, and protect others from infection.

"People who received notification by SMS of a positive COVID-19 result on Friday 16, Saturday 17 or Sunday 18th October, will from today receive a second text message which can be forwarded to their close contacts.

"The message advises close contacts of the positive result and that they should restrict their movements and immediately contact their GP to arrange a test. This SMS will be replacing the traditional contact tracing call for these people. The HSE is making calls as usual to people who tested positive from Monday 19th onward, in order to focus on achieving the shortest possible turnaround time to alert all close contacts from this week.

"This one-off temporary measure is being implemented in consultation with GPs, to ensure those affected are tested as quickly as possible. As always we are grateful for the support of our GP community in referring people for COVID-19 tests and caring for these patients. This step is also to support our contact tracing teams who continue working under significant pressure due to the increasing positivity rate at this point in the pandemic.

In the month of October to date the HSE has issued COVID-19 results to over 280,000 people. In the past 13 days there has been an average of 1,080 positive cases per day, leading to unprecedented pressures on our contact tracing teams.



The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry said: ‘We know that people would prefer a personal call at what can be a worrying time and we would prefer to make those calls and to continue to do that going into the future. For this temporary measure, we should reiterate that the contact tracing process has always been led by the information given to us by the people we are calling, so we are confident that the people involved will be able to identify their own contacts and will contact them as soon as possible.’

This temporary step is being made possible because of the overall automation processes of the HSE’s Technology Improvement Programme. Once a COVID-19 result is uploaded onto our computer system, an automated text message is sent to the person’s mobile phone with their test result together with public health advice. A second text will be sent which can be forwarded to close contacts. We receive positive COVID-19 results from our laboratory network from 8am in the morning until 8pm in the evening. This new development will cut the time it takes for people to be informed that they are a close contact, and will help to reduce the risk of ongoing transmission.



In addition to complex contact tracing which is undertaken in the public health departments, the HSE has increased contact tracing staffing with over 400 now working in our national contact tracing centres. The HSE is also currently recruiting additional contact tracers; the first 600 people are through the interview process, 65 new staff started on 06 October and 70 started last week. We expect to continue bringing in 60-70 new staff to the service every week over the coming period. The HSE plans to recruit up to an initial 800 tracers, and then review the requirement for further recruitment."