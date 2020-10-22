McHugh's Miscellany: World of difference between a muzzle and a facemask

The sad truth is that had all citizens across the country including Donegal adhered to the regulations, we would

not be heading into a Level 5, six-week lockdown since midnight on Tuesday.

The story of the one person in the mid west returning from a foreign trip and not self isolating epitomised how the

ineptitude, selfishness and stupidity of just one person could later spread Covid-19 to a total of 56 other people.

But it was never going to happen that everyone is in agreement with trying to save lives.

Especially when you believe your actions will not affect others.When your ears are closed to the message, you will simply

never hear it, no matter how important that message is, never mind to try and understand it.

Even when we go up to Level 5, there will be some individuals that think they know better than science,

medical experts, hospitals, simple cop on and basic logic, to try and spoil our Christmas.

Some will have an even more rudimentary and cavalier attitude - they simply don’t care.

We cannot allow them to do the same as they have done heretofore; they need to be brought to their senses.

And the most painful way to do that is through their pockets.

The introduction of fixed penalty notices for such matters seems appropriate in the most extreme of cases of non compliance.

Democracy is about having diverse opinions, but having made your point, then agree to the majority decision and

respect the wishes of those same people and respectfully agree to disagree.

The great unsung heroes of this pandemic

To the very great majority of Donegal people that have done their patriotic duty, from the front line medical staff to

teachers, retail staff and all the rest of us, the sacrifice can only be matched by the amazing resilience of so many of our

older population.

They have been looked upon as some sort of victims, but they are in truth, our greatest heroes.

They have been amazing, each and every one of them, for their stoic resistance to what is the last thing they needed or

deserved at this time In their lives.

But the love, fortitude and strength that they have continued to show in the face of the greatest onslaught of challenges is

a wonderful reflection of being a member of the older generation.

(PRESIDENT OF IRELAND - MICHAEL D HIGGINS)

We know that many cultures including America’s First Nation venerate the older members of the tribe, who are

listened to with an intensity and respect, that could be reciprocated in this country.

I think it would be right and proper that every citizen in this country, that is 70 years or older receive a letter from the

President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins thanking them for their bravery in the face of Adversity at this milestone in all

their lives.

In a previous career, Michael D was my lecturer and he himself has proven that old age is no barrier to holding one

of the highest offices in the land.

And I hope that when all things comes to pass, when we get a vaccination that will tackle the scourge of Covid-19, that we

will elevate our older generation to the same levels of heroism to that our wonderful front line workers.

It is the very least they deserve.

We now have six weeks to make sure that they all get a fighting chance to spend Christmas 2020 with their

families.

Let's embrace those social bubbles that were not here back in March.

And for those that disagree, look into your hearts and souls and realise that there is a world of difference between a

muzzle and a face mask.