Over 14,500 Donegal Covid-19 tests carried out in the last six weeks

A total of 14,667 people were tested for Covid-19 in the county since early September, but there was a dramatic increase in the second and third weeks of September, the Post can reveal.That figure has dipped again in the last two weeks, up to last Sunday.

A new pop up temporary test centre was opened in late September in Donegal Town to join the existing facility on the grounds of St Conal's hospital in Letterkenny.



A Covid test centre at the Lakeside Centre in Ballyshannon was closed in early June, because of the low numbers that required testing.

The pattern was holding steady over the summer, but there was a dramatic increase in testing of 1,000 in a single week beginning September 14 when weekly tests jumped from 1,348 to 2,375.

Testing reached its peak in the period from September 21 to 27, when the figure just fell short of 3,000 tests.

Before the introduction of Level 3 in the county, most people living in the south of Donegal were sent to Sligo for testing, but this was discontinued when Sligo remained at Level 2.

The HSE have said that figures for testing centres and do not include testing carried out at other locations e.g. residential facilities etc.

Weekly Donegal Covid-19 tests in recent weeks

*Monday 12th October to Sunday 18th October

- 2,402

*Monday 5th October to Sunday 11th of October

- 2,709

*Monday 28th September to Sunday 4th of October

- 2,874

*Monday 21st Sept to Sunday 27th of September

- 2,959

*Monday 14th Sept to Sunday 20th September

- 2,375

*Monday 7th Sept to Sunday 13th of September

- 1,348