Over 14,500 Donegal Covid-19 tests carried out in the last six weeks

Contact
The Covid-19 test centre in Donegal Town opened at the end of September
A total of 14,667 people were tested for Covid-19 in the county since early September, but there was a dramatic increase in the second and third weeks of September, the Post can reveal.That figure has dipped again in the last two weeks, up to last Sunday.
A new pop up temporary test centre was opened in late September in Donegal Town to join the existing facility on the grounds of St Conal's hospital in Letterkenny.
A Covid test centre at the Lakeside Centre in Ballyshannon was closed in early June, because of the low numbers that required testing.
The pattern was holding steady over the summer, but there was a dramatic increase in testing of 1,000 in a single week beginning September 14 when weekly tests jumped from 1,348 to 2,375.
Testing reached its peak in the period from September 21 to 27, when the figure just fell short of 3,000 tests.
Before the introduction of Level 3 in the county, most people living in the south of Donegal were sent to Sligo for testing, but this was discontinued when Sligo remained at Level 2.
The HSE have said that figures for testing centres and do not include testing carried out at other locations e.g. residential facilities etc.
Weekly Donegal Covid-19 tests in recent weeks
*Monday 12th October to Sunday 18th October
- 2,402
*Monday 5th October to Sunday 11th of October
- 2,709
*Monday 28th September to Sunday 4th of October
- 2,874
*Monday 21st Sept to Sunday 27th of September
- 2,959
*Monday 14th Sept to Sunday 20th September
- 2,375
*Monday 7th Sept to Sunday 13th of September
- 1,348
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.