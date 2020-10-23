Minister McConalogue welcomes Beef  Taskforce outcome

Stakeholders on the Beef Taskfroce have agreed in principle to support the draft application for PGI status for Irish Grass Fed Beef.

Following a meeting of the Beef Taskforce, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue T.D., said, if approved, this PGI status has the potential to improve the market positioning of Irish beef at a time when it is most badly needed.”

The Minister stated, “if the PGI application is approved in due course by the EU Commission, it has the potential to enable Ireland’s beef offering to be strongly positioned in terms of our unique quality, grass fed product. specifically called out as Irish, and with benefits for all those in the supply chain, principally the primary producer.”

The Beef Taskforce also agreed in principle that, if successful, a PGI Monitoring Group will be established to report to the Taskforce on progress on a regular basis, with a majority farmer representation.

Minister McConalogue said, “I will be raising two issues with the Commission in submitting the final application

- reflecting strong views from some stakeholders, I will be making the point that grass-fed young bulls should be included, when further data on this cohort is available to support this.

- reflecting discussions with my counterpart in Northern Ireland, that Ireland would support the PGI being extended on an all-island basis, when a grass-fed verification system is in place in Northern Ireland.”

The TaskForce also supported a proposal from Bord Bia for a programme of suckler beef promotion and the development of a brand proposition for Irish Suckler Beef, with a budget of up to €6 million over the next three years, subject to annual review of progress. This annual review, which will be overseen by a monitoring group with majority farmer representation, will assess progress in relation to the creation of market demand by differentiating Irish suckler beef and the ability of the brand to deliver improved returns. This work will begin immediately.

The Minister welcomed the commitment by stakeholders to work together in the development of a suckler brand that resonates in the marketplace and we can all stand over and support.

Minister McConalogue concluded, “Budget 2021 provided significant funding for the livestock sector, particularly in the form of targeted supports for suckler beef farmers. These schemes will support suckler farmers to improve the environmental and economic performance of their beef animals, while recording actions which will assist in demonstrating their environmental and welfare credentials. I hope that these schemes can be built on and developed in preparations for the next round of CAP. These supports will align well with the development of a brand proposition for Irish suckler beef.’’