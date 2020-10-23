Donegal Sports Partnership to host autism in sport online workshop

Donegal Sports Partnership will host an autism in sport workshop on Wednesday, November 18th, in association with the Cara Centre.

This online workshop will provide participants with an understanding of autism, focusing on the delivery of sport.

The workshop will help participants recognise and understand key areas of difference as well as looking at practical strategies which will help to include people with autism in sport sessions.

The online event is aimed at sports leaders, coaches, volunteers, teachers, principals, special needs assistants (SNAs), parents and anyone interested in making their sport accessible and inclusive for people with autism.

Cara is a national pan-disability sport organisation which provides a collaborative and partnership platform to increase sport and physical activity opportunities for people with disabilities across Ireland.

The online workshop will run from 6.30 pm to 9 pm and the cost is €10.

To book a place log on to the link below:

https://aisdsponline.eventbrite.ie

More information is available by emailing sido@activedonegal.com or by calling (074) 91-16078/16079.