WARNING: Recall alert issued over salmonella risk in widely available chicken products

WARNING: Recall alert issued over salmonella risk in widely available chicken products

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

All Batches of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken are being recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a recall notice in relation to the following products which are available in Aldi:
Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken; Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken;
Pack size: 210g;
Approval number: PL 10610342 WE
Batch Code: all batch codes and all best before dates
Country Of Origin: Poland

Aldi is extending its recall to include all batches and all best before dates of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken. All batches are being recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated products.

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.  The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.  Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.  The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers are requested to remove the implicated products from sale.

Consumers should not eat the implicated products.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

